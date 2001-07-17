from the cutting-the-other-cord dept.
At least 1 million homes in the USA have solar systems on their rooftops and their use — together with local batteries — is increasing, enabling homeowners the ability to collect energy and store it for later usage on-site. This enables homeowners to cut their dependence on the electrical grid — and their bills. This could be economically painful for utilities. A new McKinsey study predicts two outcomes 1) electrical grid cut off completely 2) primarily local energy collection with the electrical grid as a backup.
The cost of collecting solar energy and storing it on-site makes the incentive too small even for residents of sunny Arizona to cut the electrical grid off. But partial defection from the grid with 80-90% of the demand supplied on-site makes economic sense in 2020 and total defection makes sense around 2028
The prediction by McKinsey is that the electrical grid will be repurposed as an enormous, sophisticated backup. One, where utilities only add energy at those times when the on-site systems aren't collecting enough energy.
My comment: So far good enough. But then why not simple connect to neighbors directly for electrical power transfer and cutting the utilities out of the loop even for electrical fallback needs? A electrical power mesh grid might need some interesting mathematical modeling though.
(As a side note, maybe this will soon make UPS for home use obsolete?)
by lx on Saturday July 01, @09:10PM
A home solar system can fail as well as any utility.
I'm not sure whether off grid living is such a good idea anyway. Nearly all progress humanity has made has been by banding together. Insulating yourself from the world seems like a step backwards.
by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 01, @09:18PM
What is it with you Statist people?
Decentralization doesn't imply isolation. Almost every decision that is made every single day is made in a decentralized fashion through the interactions between individuals; that interaction is what makes society, not some top-down, centralized, command-and-control governance structure.
Centralization is about efficiency, not "working together"; when people go "off-grid" (literally, here), they are working together to change the world for the better: To reduce the incentives for fossil fuels, to reduce the number of single-point failures, to figure out how to live in more remote locations, etc. People are working together.
by lx on Saturday July 01, @09:28PM
I guess my thinking is coloured by not living in a failed state and by not putting labels on people who disagree with me.
by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 01, @09:30PM
The rest of your comment is irrelevant; it forms a non sequitur.
by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 01, @09:20PM
People reducing their reliance on the US power grid is not necessarily bad for their local utility companies. In many areas local utilities cannot keep up with growth and demand. The regulations involved in adding additional capacity, and raising rates to pay for the expansions, are cumbersome, expensive and often prevent the utilities from meeting demand. As much as the utility companies would like to charge every consumer for every watt they use (not matter where it comes from or how it is generated) they just can't keep up with demand and can't stop progress (even though some lobbyists have tried).
by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 01, @09:35PM
If you have a comment on a story (even one which you have submitted), then you should... wait for it... place your comment in the comment section along with all the others.
