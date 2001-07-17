17/07/01/047222 story
It is discussed in more detail here
Ron Gilbert's newest game, "Thimbleweed Park", has been out for a few months now but the latest patch is pretty neat.
https://forums.thimbleweedpark.com/t/thimbleweed-park-update-917-is-live/833
The most interesting parts are allowing the playable characters to talk to each other and recognition of each other when they walk past.
In a sign of the changing nature of gamers the game now includes a phone helpline but the helpline is called from phones within the game itself and it has an awareness of your progress so can give more tailored hints.
http://blog.thimbleweedpark.com/hints_and_dialogs
(Score: 1) by tftp on Saturday July 01, @10:51PM
Judging by the four screenshots on the web page of the manufacturer, the game is visually underwhelming. Probably on par with "Leisure Suit Larry." Not sure how the dialogs can save it.
