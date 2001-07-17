Ron Gilbert's newest game, "Thimbleweed Park", has been out for a few months now but the latest patch is pretty neat.

https://forums.thimbleweedpark.com/t/thimbleweed-park-update-917-is-live/833

The most interesting parts are allowing the playable characters to talk to each other and recognition of each other when they walk past.

In a sign of the changing nature of gamers the game now includes a phone helpline but the helpline is called from phones within the game itself and it has an awareness of your progress so can give more tailored hints.

It is discussed in more detail here

http://blog.thimbleweedpark.com/hints_and_dialogs