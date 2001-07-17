Stories
Updates to Thimbleweed Park Allow Characters to Talk to one Another Plus an Inbuilt Hint System

posted by martyb on Saturday July 01, @10:38PM
from the it's-for-you dept.
Software

bootsy writes:

Ron Gilbert's newest game, "Thimbleweed Park", has been out for a few months now but the latest patch is pretty neat.

https://forums.thimbleweedpark.com/t/thimbleweed-park-update-917-is-live/833

The most interesting parts are allowing the playable characters to talk to each other and recognition of each other when they walk past.

In a sign of the changing nature of gamers the game now includes a phone helpline but the helpline is called from phones within the game itself and it has an awareness of your progress so can give more tailored hints.

It is discussed in more detail here
http://blog.thimbleweedpark.com/hints_and_dialogs

  • (Score: 1) by tftp on Saturday July 01, @10:51PM

    by tftp (806) Subscriber Badge on Saturday July 01, @10:51PM (#534016) Homepage

    Judging by the four screenshots on the web page of the manufacturer, the game is visually underwhelming. Probably on par with "Leisure Suit Larry." Not sure how the dialogs can save it.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 01, @10:52PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 01, @10:52PM (#534017)

    Seriously! I'm not trying to be an ass.

    I just read stories like this and think... but who would be intrigued by this story?!

    WHO CARES?!

