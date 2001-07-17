17/07/01/0829229 story
posted by martyb on Sunday July 02, @03:50AM
from the anyone-got-a-mirror-for-that? dept.
This last week the old disk operating system for IBM-compatible PCs, FreeDOS, turned 23 years old. Jim Hall, who started the project, writes the following:
On June 29, 1994, I made a little announcement to the comp.os.msdos.apps discussion group on Usenet. My post read, in part:
Announcing the first effort to produce a PD-DOS. I have written up a "manifest" describing the goals of such a project and an outline of the work, as well as a "task list" that shows exactly what needs to be written. I'll post those here, and let discussion follow.
He is collecting stories about how people have been using FreeDOS and will do so until the middle of July.
