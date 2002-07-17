Stories
Chinese Long March-5 Rocket Launch Fails

posted by mrpg on Monday July 03, @03:55AM   Printer-friendly
from the oh-oh dept.
News

takyon writes:

Launch Fails for Chinese Heavy-lift Carrier Rocket

A Chinese rocket launch failed on Sunday evening due to [an] abnormality during the flight following what appeared to be a successful liftoff, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Experts will investigate the cause of the glitch for the launch of the Long March-5 Y2, China's second heavy-lift carrier rocket, from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the southern province of Hainan, Xinhua said.

[...] Several launches of the Long March-5 were scheduled in preparation for China's lunar probe, manned space station and Mars probe missions, according to Xinhua. Sunday's launch was to be the last drill before the rocket was to carry a lunar probe later this year. It was not immediately clear how Sunday's failure will affect planned missions.

Chinese media report Long March 5 rocket failed soon after launch

Original Submission


