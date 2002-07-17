from the lambs-to-the-slaughter dept.
Daniel Pocok blogs about the misguided picture that most people have over social media. These web sites turn out to be an effective means to monitor and control the population. One key point he makes is that the public ignores the ease with which social media, such as Facebook and Twitter, facilitate the effective kettling and surveillance of activists, campaigners, and other groups. He writes:
Facebook helps kettle activists in their arm chair. The police state can gather far more data about them, while their impact is even more muted than if they ventured out of their home.
And further down he asks,
Is somebody who takes pictures of you and insists on sharing them with hundreds of people, tagging your face for the benefit of biometric profiling systems, really a friend?
The addictive nature of these so-called services combined with the network effect make it really hard for people to escape, but the negative aspects really suggest that they should make the effort.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 03, @09:21AM
Of course it requires a certain amount of attention by the general public to underst...
OOOHHH...shiny ponies!!!!
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday July 03, @09:31AM
People seem to be so nuts to share so much about themselves on social media.
I believe the time is coming up fast they will wish they had been a little more discreet in their exposure online.
I have been seeing reports of the next "wannacry" type of ransomware... except this one isn't after your files... its after YOU!
Doxxing Ransomware! [barkly.com]
Look at this and tell me that if some business sends some javascript or microsoft business document to you, you open it, and get what the linked article refers to.
How much of this crap do we have to take before the public at large starts taking their privacy seriously?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
Reply to This