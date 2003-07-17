from the well,-it-IS-rocket-science dept.
In an update to a story announcing SpaceX's Sunday 19:36 EDT scheduled launch, Ars Technica now reports:
7:45pm ET Sunday update: The weather cooperated just fine on Sunday evening, near sunset in Florida, but the rocket did not. With just 10 seconds to go before liftoff, the on-board computers detected some issue within the rocket's guidance, navigation, and control system. At that point the flight computers stopped the countdown just before the engines were ignited. This forced a 24-hour scrub.
If it can diagnose and fix the problem, SpaceX will make a second attempt to launch the Intelsat 35e satellite on Monday, with the launch window opening at, or around, 7:37pm ET.
There is no indication that the 58-minute launch window has changed. For those not in the Eastern United States, the new launch window starts at 23:37 UTC on Monday, July 3.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 03, @06:37PM
I've seen Gattaca and there were a dozen launches a day. It's 20 years later and SpaceX can't even manage one launch a day. Pathetic.
