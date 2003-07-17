from the treats-for-the-watchdog dept.
The City watchdog's former enforcement chief is joining the board of a new bank lobbying group that launches this week with the tough task of rebuilding trust in the industry.
Sky News has learnt that Tracey McDermott, who quit the Financial Conduct Authority last year after failing to land the top job, will be among about 20 inaugural directors of UK Finance (UKF).
Ms McDermott, who is now a senior executive at Standard Chartered, will lead UKF's work on fraud and financial crime detection and prevention.
[...] UKF is being chaired by Bob Wigley, a former member of the Court of the Bank of England, and run as CEO by ex-Santander UK and Barclays executive Stephen Jones.
It has been formed by merging six existing trade bodies, including the British Bankers' Association (BBA), Council of Mortgage Lenders and Financial Fraud Action UK.
[...] Significantly, they will include Joanna Elson OBE, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, who will provide a voice at the UKF boardroom table for issues relating to consumer protection and financial inclusion.
Other prominent directors will include: Jayne-Anne Gadhia, the Virgin Money boss, who will lead on diversity; Peter Smith, founder and CEO of Blockchain; Ashok Vaswani, who runs Barclays UK; Ian Stuart, HSBC's UK chief executive; and Joe Garner, boss of Nationwide, who will oversee UKF's work on mutuals.
Source: Sky News
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 03, @07:40PM (2 children)
Let the banks fail from their own ineptitude; evolution by variation and selection, not "intelligent" (read: greedy) design is the only way that a solid banking sector can be created for society.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 03, @07:54PM (1 child)
Problem is... how are politics going to catch the falling knife that is public unrest when they start to fall, one by one? The Trojka already did some experiments with that in Greece... and that was just a threat to the Greek government. You can only do such thing if you have an utility bank, where John Doe can store his money safely or a deposito guarantee (government paying for lost savings when a bank falls).
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday July 03, @07:57PM
Put public officials in quarantine for some years before they can join the commercial sector and they may not betray the public or face punishment. Separate banking and trading etc. When a bank fail, let the management fly but keep the savers safe.
