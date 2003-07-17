Here's an unexpected twist: Palmer Luckey, co-founder of Oculus VR and the creator of the Oculus Rift, recently pledged $2000 per month to the Patreon for the CrossVR project that's developing Revive—the software that enables the use of Oculus-exclusive software of the HTC Vive headset.

[...] Luckey's support of the project could be seen as an amusing finger in the face of the company he founded but left (under under[sic] less-than-ideal circumstances) earlier this year, but as UploadVR reported in February, Oculus head of content Jason Rubin said at the 2017 DICE Summit that Oculus was not doing anything to stop Revive-type hacks from working, and was actually taking steps to enable them to run more effectively.