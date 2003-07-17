Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

TLS Security: Past, Present and Future

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 03, @11:56PM   Printer-friendly
from the reflections dept.
Software Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Since the early days of the SSL/TLS protocols, the security community has been struggling with various attacks that have made many press headlines.

[...] The Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol as it stands today has evolved from the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocol from Netscape Communications and the Private Communication Technology (PCT) protocol from Microsoft that were developed in the 1990s, mainly to secure credit card transactions over the Internet.

It soon became clear that a unified standard was required, and an IETF TLS WG was tasked. As a result, TLS 1.0 was specified in 1999, TLS 1.1 in 2006, TLS 1.2 in 2008, and TLS 1.3 will hopefully be released soon. Each protocol version tried to improve its predecessor and mitigated some specific attacks.

As is usually the case in security, there is a "cops and robbers" game going between the designers and developers of the TLS protocol and the people who try to break it (be it from the hacker community or from academia). Unfortunately, this game is open-ended, meaning that it will never end and has no winner.

Not precisely news but it's good to stop, reflect, and look forward now and then.

Source: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2017/07/03/tls-security/

Original Submission


«  SpaceX Scrubs Sunday Launch Attempt, Will Likely Try Again Tuesday at 00:35 UTC [Updates: 2]
TLS Security: Past, Present and Future | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.