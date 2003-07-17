from the DIY-FTW dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
A handy how-to for building a homemade homebrew setup with Linux, Python, and the Raspberry Pi.
I started brewing my own beer more than 10 years ago. Like most homebrewers, I started in my kitchen making extract-based brews. This required the least equipment and still resulted in really tasty beer. Eventually I stepped up to all-grain brewing using a big cooler for my mash tun. For several years I was brewing 5 gallons at a time, but brewing 10 gallons takes the same amount of time and effort (and only requires slightly larger equipment), so a few years ago I stepped it up. After moving up to 10 gallons, I stumbled across StrangeBrew Elsinore and realized what I really needed to do was convert my whole system to be all-electric, and run it with a Raspberry Pi.
Source: https://opensource.com/article/17/7/brewing-beer-python-and-raspberry-pi
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 04, @01:59AM
Home-made brandy, that's some good shit. Home-made ales are hipster crap.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday July 04, @02:04AM
If I wanted automated beer, I'd have bought somebody else's automated beer. When I'm homebrewing, the point is the art form and variety, and there's a lot of value in the human touch for that. Heck, even compare the highly automated major player beers like Budweiser with what your local craft brewery can come up with, and while I agree that the big guys are a lot more consistent the best of the craft breweries is much better.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
