No, Amazon and Apple stock did not crash Monday. And if you held Mattel stock, you're not suddenly rich.

But incorrect stock data on the popular Google Finance, Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg sites appeared to be freaking out some investors Monday evening, after test data was apparently misinterpreted by third-party providers to those sites.

As of 11 p.m. Eastern, Google Finance said Amazon.com Inc. shares were down more than 87%, to $123.47. Previously, Yahoo Finance said Amazon was down 74%, to $248.49. In reality, Amazon finished the day down 1.5%, at $953.66, and was up 0.1% in after-hours trading, according to FactSet.

Apple Inc. shares were similarly skewed, with both Google and Yahoo Finance saying they were down 14%, also to $123.47. Actually, Apple ended the day down just 0.4%, at $143.50, according to FactSet, and was up slightly in after-hours trading.

$123.47 — or amounts close to that — appeared to be the common denominator for the test data, wildly skewing some stocks down to that level while others skyrocketed up to it. For example, the test data sent eBay Inc. soaring 253%, Mattel Inc. skyrocketing 473% and Microsoft Corp. up 79%.