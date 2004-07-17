from the how-much-did-it-cost? dept.
The United States has lifted a ban on laptops in cabins on flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States, saying Etihad Airways had put in place required tighter security measures.
Etihad welcomed the decision on Sunday and credited a facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport where passengers clear U.S. immigration before they land in the United States for "superior security advantages" that had allowed it to satisfy U.S. requirements.
Transportation Security Administration officials have checked that the measures had been implemented correctly, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
U.S. officials assessed the airport on Saturday night, Abdul Majeed al-Khoori, acting chief executive of operator Abu Dhabi Airports told Reuters on Monday.
The disruption to passengers from the new measures will be "very minimal" with the processing time for those traveling to the United States unchanged, he said by phone.
Etihad is the only airline that operates direct flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States.
Source: Reuters
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday July 04, @06:21PM (2 children)
People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a MUSLIM BAN! 🇺🇸 #MAGA
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Tuesday July 04, @06:33PM
Are you though? I've been looking since the backlash (half from his own guys) when he called it that, doesn't seem to anymore. Now he's content to shoot himself in the foot with "voter fraud panel".
Topic: I'm happy the TSA declared it implemented properly. Because they're so reputable and competent. I'm inclined to believe reality ensued (people still work on planes, but of course the president doesn't grok that) and they told the US they're not going to lose money for security theater. It has the most population density only rivaled by Dubai. And is probably not much less rich.
http://lagg.me [lagg.me] 🗿
8DF5 7CC6 9572 2282 4BD7 CC2C 1316 E8D2 AB04 0CBD
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 04, @06:50PM
Mr President, sir, what about the Mexican Ban? I want to build a wall! I do expect to get paid. Funding please.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 04, @06:47PM
Code monkeys from Abu Dhabi must BYOD.
Reply to This