One of the big Swiss banks, Credit Suiss, has just informed 58 of it's IT specialists that they are now employed by an Indian company. If they don't want to work for HCL Technologies, then they no longer have jobs. This takes effect at the end of this month.
I'm not even sure this is legal - Switzerland normally requires a minimum of 3 months notice. Probably the CS lawyers have found some loophole or other, like "selling" a whole department or something.
The bank has stated that the employees will receive HCL contracts for "at least 12 months". Which probably also means "at most" 12 months, because no Indian company wants expensive Westerners on its books any longer than necessary.
Of course, CS is a really good bank if you're in top management. Top management rakes in the bonuses, no matter how poorly the bank performs.
[ Originally reported by TagesAnzeiger (German), which stated the number of employees impacted as 100. -Ed.]
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 04, @08:41PM
What??? Not even a layoff? Only reassignment??? Without relocation????
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 04, @08:42PM (1 child)
I have really come to dislike all things indian. I don't feel I am a racist, but when most of your experiences with a race are negative, the sampling determines the learning. I suppose the indians felt the same way about the British, and by association all westerners.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by kaszz on Tuesday July 04, @08:59PM
Well actually the Indians are also being abused. It's a two way abuse. It's important to pay attention to the middle man. That's were the true abuse stem from. Indians don't seem bad in the true sense albeit there's some clueless around but that may be a selection bias.
If H1B imports or anyone else could not be had for significantly lower salary then the employers would most likely not bother unless the serfdom of H1B rules in itself are so desirable. This is the loophole to close. There might also be a weakness in that the H1B replacement don't seem as good as the ones being replaced. So there may be a opportunity to make the scheme fall on their doing. One way that might accelerate this process is to refuse business and in particular any help to companies that employ the H1B tactic. Or offer assistance only at a extremely high price. And of course any 0-days found can go directly to full disclosure etc. Such that the IT department needs to be skilled and clever or fail badly.
Under the presumption that the majority American IT-workers are more capable the the H1B imports. It should be possible to make the market mechanisms work this out. Otherwise it's simple math, these skills can be had for a lower price and it's just to suck it up.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by kaszz on Tuesday July 04, @08:43PM (4 children)
a) Find another job
b) Quit on the spot
c) Watch as the phone rings with "me ask you too describle how to do this!?"
d) Give a shit and let it burn ;-)
e) Enjoy the feeling!
Of course you can always help out but time is soooo expensive nowadays :p
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 04, @08:51PM (3 children)
You assume there is another job for you in Indian Technology. Which leads to
Your time is worthless when you are jobless and destitute. Now, you will help out, or you won't get this pizza. Hungry yet?
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday July 04, @09:28PM (1 child)
If you had RTFA you would see that these jobs are to be kept in Zurich for the next 12 months.
These IT people will be Swiss, and have a job for the next year, giving them plenty of time to find another job.
As the comment above stated, there will be plenty of phone calls along the lines of "How does this work?" and "could you come back for a couple of weeks to help with this?"
I'm not sure CS have thought this through. (Aside from the obvious cost savings).
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday July 04, @09:46PM
Doesn't matter if they were given a year or a day. They are still out of a job and those jobs are now permanently removed from the Swiss economy. Fuck those greedy cunts at the top.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 04, @09:34PM
If you know any good dirt about Credit Suisse, it seems like you should be able to leverage that into either:
+ a job with a competitor
+ whistle blowing about illegal practices
The first choice is likely to be more lucrative, the second more gratifying...
(Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday July 04, @09:31PM
I got transferred to HCL a few years ago. I documented my experiences over at the green site at the time.
This comment is a placeholder. If I have time tomorrow I'll add some hopefully useful advice.
Just remember Hanlon's Razor, and HCL are being engaged because they have sold the client a very good story about cost reduction.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
