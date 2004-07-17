Stories
North Korea Claims Successful Test of InterContinental Ballistic Missile

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday July 04, @11:08PM   Printer-friendly
from the so-they-say dept.
News

takyon writes:

North Korean state media claims that it can hit anywhere in the world with its new missile. Others say that it is capable of reaching Alaska:

North Korea said on Tuesday it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska. The launch came days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations were due to discuss steps to rein in North Korea's weapons program, which it has pursued in defiance of U.N. Security Council sanctions.

The launch, which North Korea's state media said was ordered and supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, sent the rocket 933 km (580 miles) reaching an altitude of 2,802 km over a flight time of 39 minutes.

North Korea has said it wants to develop a missile mounted with a nuclear warhead capable of striking the U.S. mainland. To do that it would need an ICBM with a range of 8,000 km (4,800 miles) or more, a warhead small enough to be mounted on it and technology to ensure its stable re-entry into the atmosphere. Some analysts said the flight details on Tuesday suggested the new missile had a range of more than 8,000 km, underscoring major advances in its program. Other analysts said they believed its range was not so far.

Also at BBC and NYT.

  • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 04, @11:13PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 04, @11:13PM (#534966)

    I would like to hear Ethanol-Fueled's opinion on this topic.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 04, @11:13PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 04, @11:13PM (#534968)

    NK

