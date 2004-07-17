17/07/04/1456208 story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law that will enable pirate mirror, proxy and other derivative sites to be blocked quickly by ISPs. Sites will be approved for blocking by the government and the local telecoms watchdog, and ISPs will be given 24 hours to block all access. Search engines will also be compelled to remove all variants from results.
Source: TorrentFreak
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @02:01AM
Didn't know Russia needed a law to do that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @02:23AM
Russia now has a legal way to censor any side that allows users to post links.
For example, suppose Russia wishes to block this site. They just have someone upload links to pirated content, then they can force ISPs and search engines to block it.
This obviously can be used politically.
It also provides a tool that makes it very easy for them to have scope creep. They are now one "think of the children" away from blocking any category of content they disprove of. Based on current politics there, I suspect they will go after the gays pretty soon.
