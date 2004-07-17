Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Putin Signs Law to Remove Pirate Proxies From Search Engines

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday July 05, @01:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the no-content-for-you! dept.
Digital Liberty

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law that will enable pirate mirror, proxy and other derivative sites to be blocked quickly by ISPs. Sites will be approved for blocking by the government and the local telecoms watchdog, and ISPs will be given 24 hours to block all access. Search engines will also be compelled to remove all variants from results.

Source: TorrentFreak

Original Submission


«  North Korea Claims Successful Test of InterContinental Ballistic Missile
Putin Signs Law to Remove Pirate Proxies From Search Engines | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @02:01AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @02:01AM (#535018)

    Didn't know Russia needed a law to do that.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @02:23AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @02:23AM (#535026)

    Russia now has a legal way to censor any side that allows users to post links.

    For example, suppose Russia wishes to block this site. They just have someone upload links to pirated content, then they can force ISPs and search engines to block it.

    This obviously can be used politically.

    It also provides a tool that makes it very easy for them to have scope creep. They are now one "think of the children" away from blocking any category of content they disprove of. Based on current politics there, I suspect they will go after the gays pretty soon.

(1)