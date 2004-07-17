Stories
Space Race: 6 Manned Moon Missions With the Best Chances of Success

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday July 05, @04:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the shoot-for-the-moon dept.
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

As Japan becomes the latest country or private entity planning to send a person to the moon, RT.com takes a look at some of the most ambitious plans for a future manned lunar mission.

Whichever country or corporation returns a human to our celestial neighbor will be the first to do so since NASA's Apollo missions concluded in the early 70s. In fact, whoever ventures to the moon will be the first to go beyond low-Earth orbit since 1972.

Space exploration has generally been the preserve of nation states and their taxpayer-funded space agencies. More recently though, private companies, most notably Elon Musk's SpaceX, have been leading the way in the aerospace sector.

Billionaire Musk recently laid out his plans to colonize Mars. For some, however, a return to the moon would provide good preparation for the months-long trek to the Red Planet.

Here, RT.com takes a look at some of the frontrunners in lunar mission planning.

Source: RT

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @04:43AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @04:43AM (#535056)

    Shit.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @04:57AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @04:57AM (#535058)

      Can't happen, won't happen.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @05:12AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @05:12AM (#535059)

    America has been becoming an ever more divided country. I think a big part of the reason for this is a lack of direction for people. This generation is looking to be the first to actually earn less, on average, than their parents' generation. The US education and performance in the sciences continues its decline. And just in general I think we're a nation with no clear direction. So we are seemingly just increasingly spending our time teaching each other down. I think big scale projects that everybody could not only take pride in but even begin to be a part of are the sort of things that could help give America purpose and direction again. Imagine if we made it a goal to have 5,000 people residing indefinitely on Mars in 10 years. That sounds impossible, but it's not even close to it. We're vastly closer to that than we were to putting a man on the moon in 1962 - and we did that in 7 years. Enable public participation and stream each and every step of it along the way from the planning to the selection to the training and everything. Give people something to remind them that America, and being American, is actually something to be proud of again - and not just for our accomplishments decades ago that put us where we are today.

  • (Score: 1) by sweettea on Wednesday July 05, @05:12AM

    by sweettea (2023) on Wednesday July 05, @05:12AM (#535060)

    >Japan announced an ambitious plan to land an astronaut on the moon Friday.
    Ah, well, you know, Thursday is just too soon, but we can probably do Friday, eh?

