Their stories came out slowly, even hesitantly, at first. Then in a rush.
One female entrepreneur recounted how she had been propositioned by a Silicon Valley venture capitalist while seeking a job with him, which she did not land after rebuffing him. Another showed the increasingly suggestive messages she had received from a start-up investor. And one chief executive described how she had faced numerous sexist comments from an investor while raising money for her online community website.
What happened afterward was often just as disturbing, the women told The New York Times. Many times, the investor's firms and colleagues ignored or played down what had happened when the situations were brought to their attention. Saying anything, the women were warned, might lead to ostracism.
Now some of these female entrepreneurs have decided to take that risk. More than two dozen women in the technology start-up industry spoke to The Times in recent days about being sexually harassed. Ten of them named the investors involved, often providing corroborating messages and emails, and pointed to high-profile venture capitalists such as Chris Sacca of Lowercase Capital and Dave McClure of 500 Startups, who did not dispute the accounts.
The disclosures came after the tech news site The Information reported that female entrepreneurs had been preyed upon by a venture capitalist, Justin Caldbeck of Binary Capital. The new accounts underscore how sexual harassment in the tech start-up ecosystem goes beyond one firm and is pervasive and ingrained. Now their speaking out suggests a cultural shift in Silicon Valley, where such predatory behavior had often been murmured about but rarely exposed.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Wednesday July 05, @06:50AM (1 child)
The actual title of TFA is "Women in tech speak frankly on culture of harassment", and indeed "tech" is mentioned throughout the text. Women in tech. Give me a break.
None of the women mentioned in TFA are "in tech". Doing a non-technical job for a tech company does not make you "tech". Being physically located in Silicon Valley does not make you "tech".
Look at them: Ellen Pao is an attorney. Gesche Haas studied business and operations management. Susan Wu does marketing. Rachel Renock does visual design and communication (i.e., advertising). Claire Humphreys studied business. Kristen Ablamsky does advertising.
So, in reality, TFA is talking about sexual harassment of attorneys, marketing types and business people. This harassment is almost certainly being committed by other attorneys, marketing types and business people. Once we put it in those terms, well:
- One in three women [attorneys] have experienced sexual harassment [pnplegal.com]
- Most women in advertising have experienced sexual harrassment" [adweek.com]
- Sexual harassment horrors of Wall Street" [justiceatwork.com]
Arrogant attorneys, slimy salesmen and rich businessmen looking to get laid, news at 11:00.
I'm not saying all techies are saints, after all, there are assholes everywhere. But I am tired of the drumbeat about how badly the tech world treats women, when most of the cases making the headlines have nothing to do with us.
/rant
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @07:09AM
But the in-ness of tech-ness is mostly moot-ness. The key as that young start-ups still have old-fashioned views of women.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @07:07AM
Silicon Valley. Spearhead of ultra-progressive California.
It's sexist. Aggressively, exploitatively sexist.
We get it.
It will start to be news when these things stop happening. When women look up and say: "What? No, I guess I heard of that happening once, but never to me."
Until then, this is just more evidence that investor types are exploitative dicks. Something that anyone who's ever dealt with them, male or female, could have told you for free.
Next story.
