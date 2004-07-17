Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Beijing Arrests 32 Over Transit Elevated Bus Scam

posted by n1 on Wednesday July 05, @10:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the off-the-rails dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Police in Beijing have arrested 32 people for illegal fundraising linked to a scrapped project to create a "straddling bus" to beat traffic jams.

The futuristic idea to lift commuters above congestion quickly attracted international attention when it was launched last year - but was finally scrapped last month.

There had been growing speculation that it was no more than an investment scam.

In a statement, police said they were working to recover investors' assets.

Source: BBC News

Transit Elevated Bus (Wikipedia)

Original Submission


«  Roman Concrete Explained
Beijing Arrests 32 Over Transit Elevated Bus Scam | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)