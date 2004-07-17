17/07/04/2228218 story
posted by n1 on Wednesday July 05, @10:11AM
from the off-the-rails dept.
from the off-the-rails dept.
Police in Beijing have arrested 32 people for illegal fundraising linked to a scrapped project to create a "straddling bus" to beat traffic jams.
The futuristic idea to lift commuters above congestion quickly attracted international attention when it was launched last year - but was finally scrapped last month.
There had been growing speculation that it was no more than an investment scam.
In a statement, police said they were working to recover investors' assets.
Source: BBC News
Transit Elevated Bus (Wikipedia)
Beijing Arrests 32 Over Transit Elevated Bus Scam | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday July 05, @10:51AM
that got some funding.
They built some (a?) model. That got more funding.
wonkey_monkey was correct:
https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=13732&cid=350797#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
Just because there was a model, doesn't make the actual bus/train/car eater a real vehicle.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This