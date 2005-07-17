Stories
Microsoft is Cutting 'Thousands' of Jobs in Global Reorganization

posted by n1 on Wednesday July 05, @11:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the good-luck-in-your-future-endeavors dept.
Career & Education

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

A source with knowledge of the planned downsizing told TechCrunch that [Microsoft] would lay off "thousands" of staff across the world. The restructuring is set to include an organizational merger that involves its enterprise customer unit and one or more of its SME-focused divisions. The changes are set to be announced this coming week, we understand.

Microsoft declined to comment.

[...] Bloomberg said the redundancies would be "some of the most significant in the sales force in years."

[...] Last year, Microsoft announced that it would cut 2,850 jobs — including at least 900 from its sales group, according to The Seattle Times — having two months earlier said it would let go of 1,850 staff related to its smartphone business. In July 2015, it made 7,800 job cuts and wrote down $7.6 billion of its Nokia acquisition.

Source: TechCrunch

Original Submission


