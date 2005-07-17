Police in Ukraine have seized the servers of one of the largest accounting software firms in the country, after it was suspected that a malware virus which hit dozens of global enterprises last week had spread via its malicious update.

As part of an investigation into one of the largest recent cyber attacks, the servers of Ukraine's most popular accounting software, M.E.Doc were seized by Ukrainian police Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing the head of Ukraine's Cyber Police, Sergey Demedyuk.

Cyber Police spokeswoman Yulia Kvitko confirmed an ongoing investigation into M.E.Doc's offices.

Ukrainian intelligence officials and security firms experts believe initial infections, which affected thousands of computers worldwide, might have been spread via the accounting firm's updates, Reuters reports.

While it is still unclear who inserted a vulnerability into the M.E.Doc program, the Kiev-based firm whose software is used by around 80 percent of companies in Ukraine is under investigation itself and will face criminal charges, AP reported citing Demedyuk.

M.E.Doc's employees had dismissed repeated warnings about the security of their information technology infrastructure, Demedyuk said in an interview with the news agency.