from the now-if-it-came-with-Tails dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Vinzenz Vietzke of TUXEDO Computers announced today that the German electronics manufacturer, which is known for selling laptops and desktop computers that ship pre-loaded with Linux, created their own distro.
The news comes just a week after System76 computer reseller announced Pop!_OS as their own GNU/Linux distribution based on Ubuntu and the GNOME desktop environment, and it now looks like TUXEDO Computers follow suit and announce TUXEDO Xubuntu, their own Xubuntu-based distro, which will power all of their computers in the near future.
"We have been working on this project for several months. We have been thinking about the usability of the desktop, have included user feedback in our considerations and made some surveys on desktop usage," says Vinzenz Vietzke. "The result of our research, surveys and countless tests is now that we have chosen Xfce based on Ubuntu."
Source: http://news.softpedia.com/news/tuxedo-computers-to-develop-own-ubuntu-based-linux-distro-using-xfce-desktop-516821.shtml
(Score: 1) by zoward on Wednesday July 05, @03:00PM (1 child)
This doesn't do wonders for my confidence that the major linux distros are going to work OOB with their hardware. I always thought that was the reason why people would pay extra for hardware from small linux specialty vendors, versus buying a windows-based machine known to work with linux hardware (e.g., thinkpads). Would linux geeks pay extra to buy a machine like this and actually leave the provided vendor-specific distro on it? I don't see it happening, for Tuxedo, System76 or any other vendor.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday July 05, @03:26PM
Buying a machine like this will *almost* certainly mean that you can run other distros on it. They're using Ubuntu. Just go to the Ubuntu repository and/or the special repository where the drivers are found and download. Swap out hard drive, install Suse, Deb, or whatever. You find that there is no driver for one bit of hardware or another, install the driver you already downloaded with Alien or such. If that doesn't work so well, look for source, and compile it on your own machine with -native flag.
Okay, there will probably be edge cases, depending on a metric ton of variables. So, contact the vendor directly, tell them you need a driver for Favorite Linux. They've already done all the work by making the driver work - all they need do is repackage it for Favorite.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @03:06PM (3 children)
The only thing OSS seems to really have gotten down to this day.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @03:22PM (2 children)
For it is much more effective to have one systemdOS to rule them all, isn't it?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @03:41PM (1 child)
Nobody is asking for it, what people are asking for is >compatibility between them. A coherent API that can be used across all different distros that allows something to be compiled in one place and ran everything.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @03:43PM
No, not all Linux people are asking for what you say.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 05, @03:09PM
So will it run FreeBSD?
Otherwise it seems not that attractive..
Reply to This