Tor Browser 7.0.2 is now available from the Tor Browser Project page and also from our distribution directory.
This release features an important security update to Tor.
We are updating Tor to version 0.3.0.9, fixing a path selection bug that would allow a client to use a guard that was in the same network family as a chosen exit relay. This release also updates HTTPS-Everywhere to 5.2.19.
Here is the full changelog since 7.0.1:
All Platforms
Update Tor to 0.3.0.9, fixing bug #22753
Update HTTPS-Everywhere to 5.2.19
(Score: 2) by MrGuy on Wednesday July 05, @11:24PM
The last Tor release (7.0.1) came out June 13th, less than a month ago.
This appears to be a minor bug fix version. Very little is changed that I see, just some security updates.
Plus, given Tor now auto-notifies on updates, everyone who uses Tor probably knows about this. For people who don't use Tor, I doubt this bug fix release is what's going to put them over the edge.
I know we're hurting a bit for stories, but this isn't exactly big news.
