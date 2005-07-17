from the correlation-vs-causation dept.
More than one-third of 15-year-old children in the UK could be classified as 'extreme internet users', or those who are online for more than six hours daily outside of school.
A report from UK think-tank Education Policy Institute (EPI) states that children in the UK have a higher rate of extreme usage (37.8 percent of all UK 15 year olds) than other countries. Only Chile reported more.
The think-tank examined the relation between social media use (including online time) and mental illness:
While twelve percent of children who spend no time on social networking websites on a normal school day have symptoms of mental ill health, that figure rises to 27 percent for those who are on the sites for three or more hours a day.
Here's a hint: if one third of your kids think a certain way, it's a personality trait not a mental illness.
https://thenextweb.com/insider/2017/07/03/uk-teens-are-among-the-most-extreme-internet-users-world-wide/
It is not a personality trait. HOWEVER, it may indicate a social issue, rather than a 'treatable' mental health one.
Wrong. If you think a third of a generation's methods of thinking are in need of correction, you are the problem not them. You might as well say being gay is a social problem; it affects far less than a third of the people.
Conclusion: Facebook sucks and other drama networks sucks too, but less.
Like someone said.. Dumb fucks and they trust me! A real good insight.
Spending resources to impress worthless people is usually self defeating. But a lot of people and perhaps especially teens will have interrelational problems, only the avenue shifts. And the immature reaction to these problems are a constant between generations.
