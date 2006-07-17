17/07/06/011245 story
posted by n1 on Thursday July 06, @05:48AM
from the f**k-machine dept.
from the f**k-machine dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Elderly people living in care homes could soon be enjoying the company of specifically designed sex robots, according to a leading organization in the field.
The freakishly realistic robots could be widely available within the next decade, used not just by fetishists but as a tool for sexual therapy and communication.
[...] Professor Sharkey, who was speaking on Wednesday at the launch of a new consultation report, said it is time for the government to step in and start regulating sex bots.
“They are being proposed for the elderly in care homes, which I think is controversial. If you have severe Alzheimer’s you can’t really tell the difference,” said the researcher.
Source: RT
Sex Robots Could Provide Therapy and Treat Loneliness in Care Homes | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 10 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 06, @06:03AM
They're called vibrators and the technology has existed for 100 years by now.
See, this story is what happens when members of the patriarchy don't talk to women, ever.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 06, @06:11AM (1 child)
"My dick wilted down and can't get up!"
"Clap BJ on!, Clap BJ off!"
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 06, @06:19AM
"God bless menopause!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by Bot on Thursday July 06, @06:25AM (1 child)
ewwww
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 06, @06:45AM
We'll find you some humans near death so you can kill all humans.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 06, @06:32AM (1 child)
I can imagine this only working in specific cases, most likely the Ethanol_fueled case, which would not be real, only by artificial appendage, but that is about the reality of it right now, and how long can he last, anyway? So, yes, Medicare should be extended to cover Ethanol_fueled's imaginary blow-jobs, because he has a Government Pension, and by God he deserves them. Or at least the facsimile of them.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 06, @06:43AM
Eth sued to get his government pension reinstated after he was court martialed for racist conduct unbecoming of a government drone?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday July 06, @06:43AM (2 children)
This is it, folks. This is the Great Filter we've all been wondering about: intelligent (?) species invent Vocaloids and RealDolls and stop reproducing.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 06, @06:47AM (1 child)
You there on the high horse, how much reproducing have you done?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday July 06, @06:57AM
Zilch. Lesbianism is 100% effective birth control, unless I get chosen to be the next Virgin Mary (or turned into a whiptail lizard).
Reply to This
Parent