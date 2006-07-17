Stories
Google's DeepMind Opens Up Office in Canada

posted by martyb on Thursday July 06, @01:36PM   Printer-friendly
takyon writes:

Google has expanded its DeepMind AI division with a new office in Edmonton, Canada:

Although it was bought by Google in 2014, AI firm DeepMind has always been true to its British roots — expanding its offices in London, working closely with UK institutions like the NHS, and even teaching in the country's universities. Now, though, the company is opening its "first ever international AI office" — in Edmonton, Canada.

It's a natural fit for DeepMind, which has close links with the AI research community in Edmonton's University of Alberta. The company says nearly a dozen Alberta grads have joined its ranks, and the firm has sponsored the university's machine learning lab for a number of years. Richard Sutton, professor of computing science at Alberta, was also DeepMind's first outside advisor, and will head up the company's new base along with colleagues Michael Bowling and Patrick Pilarski. Seven more researchers will join them to fill out the initial DeepMind Alberta team.

Also at Bloomberg and 9to5Google.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday July 06, @02:03PM (1 child)

    by kaszz (4211) on Thursday July 06, @02:03PM (#535717) Journal

    I'll suppose the office is staffed by AI units. Humans need not to apply. ;)
    Just a coulisse with fine decor and a nice receptionist, that is actually a robot. Actually there's noone around..

  • (Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday July 06, @02:22PM

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Thursday July 06, @02:22PM (#535728)

    I gathered from TFtitle that AI itself decided to open up office, so I am a bit disappointed. Make that eight bit disappointed. Our time shall come.

