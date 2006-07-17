Stories
Eastlink Customer's 20-Year-Old Email Account Shut Down Over Unusual Address

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday July 06, @06:43PM   Printer-friendly
from the retroactive-decisions dept.
Digital Liberty

-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports:

A Halifax [Nova Scotia] man is facing the daunting task of going through almost two decades of email messages after his email provider served notice it was deactivating his account in 30 days because of his email address: noreply@eastlink.ca

"I had it since the late '90s, probably 1998 when I really started getting online," Steve Morshead told CBC News.

"I asked for it, it was available and they gave it to me without hesitation."

He said he picked the handle "noreply" because he wanted an unusual address--and back in the '90s, it was.

Morshead never expected to lose his email address, which he uses for communicating with everyone from friends to banks to lawyers. He is in the process of selling his home and says this couldn't come at a worse time.

[...] "Now, after all these years, 20 years almost, I find it reprehensible they want to pop out of bushes and just give me 30 days to go through 20 years worth of emails and decide what I want to keep," he said.

[...] Morshead did ask the company to transfer the contents from the existing email account to a new one but they said no.

"Just flat no. No offers of help. Just the bullying that 'We're going to do it, you're going to take it. That's it.'"

Also at The Inquirer.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Thursday July 06, @06:50PM (1 child)

    by Nerdfest (80) Subscriber Badge on Thursday July 06, @06:50PM (#535829)

    Not sure why he has to go through it all, he should just be able to keep it all. Space is very cheap these days.

    This sort of thing is one of the reasons that I encourage people to get their own domain. Relying on someone else for your identity can end up being a pain if you ever have a disagreement with them.

    • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 06, @06:57PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 06, @06:57PM (#535831)

      Have fun when your domain is seized for arbitrary regulatory violation. Since it's your own personal domain and only you are affected and you're a nobody, nobody will give a shit.

      And you have to convince all the big boys that you're not a fly-by-night spammer.

      And you still have to pay your hosting bills and avoid nasty disagreements with whichever hosting provider you choose.

      Basically if you're not Google, you're already fucked.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 06, @06:51PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 06, @06:51PM (#535830)

    You mean to say not everyone communicates via coded messages disguised as racist trolls in public forums?

