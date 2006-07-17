from the ups-and-downs dept.
The PC market may have stabilized and could see its recent declines reverse:
The PC market is forecast to return to growth next year according to Gartner, as buyers come to the end of their evaluation periods for Windows 10.
Worldwide PC shipments are expected to hit 267 million units in 2018, a 1.9 per cent increase on 2017, when shipments are forecast to reach 262 million. By 2019, shipments are pegged to hit 272 million units.
This year's PC sales are however expected to fall yet again for the sixth consecutive year, with shipments dropping three per cent when compared with 2016.
[...] Elsewhere, smartphone shipments will also continue to grow at a healthy rate, the market watcher claims. Shipments are expected to grow 5 per cent year on year to nearly 1.6 billion units in 2017. Gartner claims that the market is experiencing a shift away from low-cost "utility" phones, towards higher-priced "basic" and "premium" smartphone devices.
PC components are becoming slightly more expensive at the same time.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday July 06, @08:25PM
Why the fuck does an operating system have an evaluation period?
It's not optional to have an OS on your system. If you're getting a shitty pack-in OS, like windows, why would you want to try it as if it's going to make a huge difference in your life?
Why does every piece of tech news depress me and make me wonder when our industry will die and go away forever, instead of excite me?
