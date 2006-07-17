Urban Dictionary, Bandcamp, Automattic (who run WordPress), and Discord are among latest major web platforms to join the Internet-Wide Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality scheduled for July 12th to oppose the FCC's plan to slash Title II, the legal foundation for net neutrality rules that protect online free speech and innovation.

[...] More than 50,000 people, sites, and organizations have signed on to the effort overall, and more announcements from major companies are expected in the coming days. Participants will display prominent messages on their homepages on July 12 or encourage users to take action in other ways, using push notifications, videos, social media, and emails.

See the announcement for the day of action here: https://battleforthenet.com/july12

See examples of what sites are doing on July 12 here: https://www.battleforthenet.com/july12#join

The effort is led by many of the grassroots groups behind the largest online protests in history including the SOPA blackout and the Internet Slowdown. The day of action will focus on grassroots mobilization, with public interest groups activating their members and major web platforms providing their visitors with tools to contact Congress and the FCC.