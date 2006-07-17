from the ED-209 dept.
Dubai Police has unveiled new self-driving mini vehicles that can patrol different areas and monitor any unusual activities using biometrics to scan crowds and identify criminals, or suspects:
About the size of a child's electric toy car, the driverless vehicles will patrol different areas of the city to boost security and hunt for unusual activity, all the while scanning crowds for potential persons of interest to police and known criminals.
The new security system is so advanced that the mini-vehicle even comes with its own drone which can be launched via a rear sleeve — both are monitored and linked to Dubai Police command room.
[...] "It can recognise people in any area and identify suspicious objects and can track suspects. It has a drone and the user [police officer] needs to access the car through fingerprint. It will be deployed at tourist destinations in Dubai," Brigadier Al Razooqi said.
Deployed at "tourist destinations?" Is that where the problems are? Originally spotted on Bruce Schneier's blog.
The Dubai police have a new officer, a life-sized robot one [...]
He has a large touch screen and can be used for paying fines and for reporting incidents of concern. [...]
"This is the official launch of our first Robocop," said Brig Khalid Al Razooqi, Dubai Police director general of smart services, according to the i. "Now most people visit police stations or customer service, but with this tool we can reach the public 24/7 and it won't ask for any sick leave or maternity leave."
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday July 06, @11:29PM
Not enough men they can trust to let do police patrol alone/in pairs: with all of them in s single place, they'll supervise each other as well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 06, @11:37PM (1 child)
Next up will be the robotic mutaween.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday July 06, @11:49PM
Those will be right in your home. One for you, one for the spouse(s), one for each kid, and a spare watching all around the house for immoral passersby. You won't want to miss a single mandatory prayer, or the mutaween will arrive within the hour, to flog you.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
