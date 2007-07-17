from the suitable dept.
In a bid to make its armed forces look even more intimidating, Russia has taken inspiration from science-fiction to create some futuristic-looking new combat suits. Developed by the state-owned Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building, this very Star Wars-esque combat armor features a powered exoskeleton, ballistic protection from bullets and shrapnel and a heads-up display. While just a concept at the moment, the suit's designers hope it will enter full production in the next few years.
While they haven't detailed what the heads-up display would be used for, the combat armor's powered exoskeleton helps the wearer carry heavy loads, bearing some of the brunt to lower the soldiers' fatigue
Source: Engadget
Story has a video on YouTube.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @02:44AM (1 child)
http://cyberneticzoo.com/man-amplifiers/1961-2-cornell-aeronautical-labs-man-amplifier-neil-mizen-american/ [cyberneticzoo.com]
Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory (formerly the WWII Curtiss-Wright research lab in Buffalo, NY) designed and built an exoskeleton, but were unable to get the funding to add power to the joints.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday July 07, @02:55AM
I'm kind of surprised that some variation of the exoskeleton hasn't been adopted widely yet. It seems like a good way to increase productivity at a potentially lower cost than fully automating an industrial job. Exoskeleton + human vs. general purpose/reprogrammable [wikipedia.org] robot?
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent