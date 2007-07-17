Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Russian Exoskeleton Suit Turns Soldiers Into Stormtroopers

posted by martyb on Friday July 07, @02:34AM   Printer-friendly
from the suitable dept.
Hardware

Fnord666 writes:

In a bid to make its armed forces look even more intimidating, Russia has taken inspiration from science-fiction to create some futuristic-looking new combat suits. Developed by the state-owned Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building, this very Star Wars-esque combat armor features a powered exoskeleton, ballistic protection from bullets and shrapnel and a heads-up display. While just a concept at the moment, the suit's designers hope it will enter full production in the next few years.

While they haven't detailed what the heads-up display would be used for, the combat armor's powered exoskeleton helps the wearer carry heavy loads, bearing some of the brunt to lower the soldiers' fatigue

Source: Engadget

Story has a video on YouTube.

Original Submission


«  Aztec Tower of Skulls Turns Out to be No Myth
Russian Exoskeleton Suit Turns Soldiers Into Stormtroopers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)