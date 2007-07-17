It all sounds like some sort of mix between the gimmicky visual trickery Amazon offered with the Fire Phone and the glasses-less 3D displays like the ones found on the Nintendo 3DS. But in a forum post written shortly after the announcement, RED founder Jim Jannard says "there is no good way to describe it until you see it." He also writes that "our display is technology you haven't seen before. It is not lenticular, which is inferior tech in every way, has been tried many times before and failed for good reason. (see Amazon 3D Fire, LG Optimus, etc)."

RED says that it will also use an algorithm to convert stereo sound into "multi-dimensional audio" to add to the immersive experience — or, as RED puts it, to "ASSAULT YOUR SENSES." The phone will allow for modular attachments, similar to those found on the Moto Z line or the Essential Phone, but with a special focus on image capture. And the phone will work (somehow) with RED's extensive lineup of digital cinema cameras.