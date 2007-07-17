Stories
Large Hadron Collider Detects Xi-cc++ Particle

posted by mrpg on Friday July 07, @10:22AM
from the sometimes-collisions-are-good dept.
Science

takyon writes:

LHC double heavy particle to shine light on strong force

Scientists have detected a new particle at the Large Hadron Collider at Cern.

The discovery will help researchers learn more about the so-called "strong force" which holds the centres of atoms together.

The existence of the new particle was theoretically predicted but this is the first time it has been identified.

The details of the Xi-cc++ particle were presented at a high-energy physics conference in Venice.

[...] This is the first time that researchers have confirmed the existence of [a particle] with two heavy quarks. According to Prof Guy Wilkinson of Oxford University, there is an intriguing difference between the new particle and the ones that have been discovered before.

"In contrast to other particles of this type, in which the three quarks perform an elaborate dance around each other, a particle with two heavy quarks is expected to act like a planetary system, where the heavy quarks are like two stars orbiting one around the other, with the lighter quark orbiting around this binary system."

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @10:39AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @10:39AM (#536069)

    This reminds me of a few years ago when literally hundreds of theories were generated per month that "predicted" a certain result now thought to be a fluke:

    In the interval between the December 2015 and August 2016 results, the anomaly generated considerable interest in the scientific community, including about 500 theoretical studies

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/750_GeV_diphoton_excess [wikipedia.org]

    It doesn't mean much to predict something if you predict anything and everything then ignore the wrong ones...

  • (Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Friday July 07, @11:25AM

    by Fnord666 (652) Subscriber Badge on Friday July 07, @11:25AM (#536073)
    RT has additional coverage [rt.com] of this event.
