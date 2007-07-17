Stories
Hobby Lobby Surrenders 5,500 Illegally Imported Artifacts

Big-box arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby will surrender some 5,500 artifacts it purchased illegally and pay $3 million after federal prosecutors filed a civil complaint in New York yesterday, reports Dan Whitcomb at Reuters.

The objects are believed to come from Iraq, where they were smuggled into other Middle Eastern countries. In 2010, they were sent to the United States falsely labeled as clay tiles.

[...] The items include 144 cylinder seals, used to roll decorative images onto clay, as well as clay bullae, which were used to create wax tokens to authenticate documents. The majority of the items are cuneiform tablets. Cuneiform is a type of writing developed about 6,000 years ago in what is now southern Iraq, Smithsonian.com's Anne Trubek reports. Over time, the writing, which looks like a series of lines and triangles impressed into palm-size pieces of wet clay, was used for over a dozen ancient languages, much like the Roman alphabet for most European and Romance languages.

So, why was a craft chain buying ancient Iraqi artifacts in the first place? Whitcomb reports that company president Steve Green is the founder of the Museum of the Bible, now under construction in Washington, D.C. He began acquiring artifacts for the museum, including the forfeited items, in 2009.

Also at NYT. DoJ and Hobby Lobby statements.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @12:57PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @12:57PM (#536090)

    I guess their company's "deeply held beliefs" and "morals" don't extend to antiquities theft and supporting the black-market trade of antiquities that supports ISIS and other terror groups, as well as local warlords. Fuck Hobby Lobby!

  • (Score: 2) by tonyPick on Friday July 07, @12:59PM

    by tonyPick (1237) on Friday July 07, @12:59PM (#536091) Homepage Journal

    The Company was new to the world of acquiring these items, and did not fully appreciate the complexities of the acquisitions process.

    Oh yeah, that's convincing. "Haven't we all accidentally smuggled several thousand artefacts?". They try and make it sound like they ticked the wrong delievery box on amazon FFS.

    Mr. Green said that Hobby Lobby’s collection of historical Bibles and artifacts like the tablets was “consistent with the company’s mission and passion for the Bible.”

    "You shall not steal. You shall not bear false witness. You shall not covet." - Commandments 8,9 and 10: Exodus 20

    But, those are near the end of the list. Probably the less important ones. So they get a pass on those, right?

