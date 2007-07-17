from the Fine-7.1.2 dept.
Google was hit with a record-breaking $2.7 billion fine last month by the European Commission for breaking antitrust laws. The EU says Google demoted rivals and unfairly promoted its own services in search results related to shopping. While the fine is the largest antitrust judgement ever, an even bigger fine could be on the way for Google.
Reuters reports that EU regulators are considering another record-breaking fine for Google over its Android operating system. The European Commission has been investigating Android after rivals complained that Google has been abusing its market dominance. Google has been accused of limiting access to the Google Play Store unless phone makers also bundle Google search and Chrome apps. Google has also reportedly blocked phone makers from creating devices that run forked versions of Android, as part of an anti-fragmentation agreement.
While Reuters suggests the potential Android fine could top the $2.7 billion penalty, a bigger concern for Google will be whether it's forced to dramatically alter Android and unbundle key parts. Android has long been considered as open source software, but Google has slowly been adding key components into its Google Play Services software and associated agreements.
Source: The Verge
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Friday July 07, @01:34PM
Revenue of Googs taken December 31st, 2016: $89.46 billion
- $2.7 billion = 3%


(Score: 2, Informative) by cloud.pt on Friday July 07, @01:48PM
Don't know if you meant to play it down, but 3% is actually a lot for them investors of an established company (not much potential to grow, so shares move lightly), AND the fact you're comparing revenue, instead of actual profit to a direct expense such as a fine.
A quick wiki search lets me know that, for ~90B revenue, Google actually got ~19.5B net income. That equates to a 2.7B fine being ~14% of net profit. Now imagine another fine like that, or bigger as predicted in this article.
At the end of the day tho, no reason to be worried - it's Google we're talking about after all. How's the apple tax fiasco going btw? Did they start giving back to the EU yet? (I'm an EU citizen, so that was, ironically, me stating I'm not entertained by the situation...)
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Friday July 07, @01:50PM
don't pull hidden meaning from a math post.


(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @01:36PM
Funny thing, since the last fine, I've started to get Google services on top of my search results. Rarely happened before (only when I was actually searching for Google services).
I wonder if what happened was that Google search previously would show Google services when they were actually the most relevant result, and after the fine, they changed to showing them as ads (with their barely distinguishable color), because some morons complained that Bing wasn't the most relevant search result (nobody wants to find Bing).
(Score: 1) by cloud.pt on Friday July 07, @01:52PM
Maybe they're just making the most out of that fine, while they don't get pushed to really stop. No point for that unless the fine would keep escalating.
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Friday July 07, @02:16PM
The really stupid part here is that they'd be better off not creating an open-source operating system and locking everything down like Apple.
