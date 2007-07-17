from the 35mm/70mm/IMAX/Digital...-they've-got-it-covered dept.
Director Christopher Nolan has made no secret of his preference for film over digital capture and projection, but his latest project Dunkirk is going to represent something of a high-water mark. According to Variety, the World War II drama will be projected on 70mm film in 125 theaters, topping the 100 theaters that showed Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight back in 2015. That makes it the widest 70mm release in 25 years.
The film, which chronicles the evacuation of Allied soldiers from Dunkirk, France, represents Nolan's most ambitious use of film formats to date. While he's utilized IMAX film cameras for sequences in films like The Dark Knight and Interstellar, with Dunkirk Nolan shot the entire film on a combination of IMAX 65mm and traditional 65mm film. The latter format has seen a bit of a mini-renaissance lately, with Paul Thomas Anderson also using it for The Master.
[...] Which format is the one, true Dunkirk? Nolan is known for relentlessly checking the quality of his films across the different distribution mediums, but in this case we're talking about a film that was shot natively on two different 65mm formats. The ultimate expression of Nolan's vision is no doubt the IMAX 70mm, with the traditional 70mm presentation running right behind.
Source: The Verge
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @03:11PM (2 children)
Aren't these like Super Hero movies? Do you really need to see another one?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @03:22PM (1 child)
There's a difference. The special effects in WW2 movies are less cool because there were no flying exosuits and magic hammers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @03:57PM
WW2 did have a really big fuckin' gun:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schwerer_Gustav [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Friday July 07, @04:00PM
I worked at Disney World when the movie "Tron" came out, and they had a free 70mm pre-release screening for employees, in a small theater with a huge screen. I've never seen such a large, clear, sharp picture (the sound was incredible, as well). Far better than digital movies I see at the local theaters, they might as well be DVDs.
