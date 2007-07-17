Director Christopher Nolan has made no secret of his preference for film over digital capture and projection, but his latest project Dunkirk is going to represent something of a high-water mark. According to Variety, the World War II drama will be projected on 70mm film in 125 theaters, topping the 100 theaters that showed Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight back in 2015. That makes it the widest 70mm release in 25 years.

The film, which chronicles the evacuation of Allied soldiers from Dunkirk, France, represents Nolan's most ambitious use of film formats to date. While he's utilized IMAX film cameras for sequences in films like The Dark Knight and Interstellar, with Dunkirk Nolan shot the entire film on a combination of IMAX 65mm and traditional 65mm film. The latter format has seen a bit of a mini-renaissance lately, with Paul Thomas Anderson also using it for The Master.

[...] Which format is the one, true Dunkirk? Nolan is known for relentlessly checking the quality of his films across the different distribution mediums, but in this case we're talking about a film that was shot natively on two different 65mm formats. The ultimate expression of Nolan's vision is no doubt the IMAX 70mm, with the traditional 70mm presentation running right behind.