An underground tunnel that archaeologists believe was meant to imitate the underworld has been found under a pyramid at Teotihuacan in Mexico. Electrical scans taken at the ancient city revealed the extent of the mysterious tunnel.
"The finding confirms that Teotihuacans reproduced the same pattern of tunnels associated with their great monuments, whose function had to be the emulation of the underworld," archaeologist Veronica Ortega, who was involved in the discovery, said in a statement1.
[...] " The function of the tunnel may have been to reproduce the underworld, a world where life, animals and plants originated. It's possible that it was used purely for rituals, as part of ceremonies to celebrate the agricultural cycles," Ortega said.
1 In Spanish.
Source: https://www.rt.com/viral/395523-mexican-pyramid-underworld-tunnel/
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @04:46PM
Discovery of prior art proves Boring Company innovated nothing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @04:50PM (3 children)
How is it possible that large earthworks and even a tower composed of thousands of human skulls [smh.com.au] can just evaporate from human memory in less than 500 years?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @05:01PM (1 child)
Notice the temple that tower of skulls was built into was covered up then had a catholic cathedral built atop it (a common occurance all over the world with christian and muslim places of worship, in order to facilitate coversion as well as keep a close eye on the heretics religious sites so they can not be rebuilt/re-santified to their former gods.)
Similiarly many cities get filled over and a new city built whether due to conquest, disaster, or decisions to re-architect them. While our current generation finds it cheaper and easier to demolish whole city blocks to rebuild, former civilizations found it cheaper to card in soil (much of it probably waste from nearby mining, gravel, agricultural levelling, clay pits, or used for a time as the local garbade dump, then built over once it reached a level height.)
Furthermore in the case of conquered places and peoples, generally those involved in the previous regime's religious functions were either killed for political or religious reasons, or forced to convert and destroy their records of former religious history, as is still being done among hmong, mien and other 'aboriginal' cultures today, many of which, if they have a written rather than spoken record, are losing the sole record for the converted community/leader/shaman's related family units, possibly going back dozens to hundreds of generations.
People think in the modern era history cannot be erased or rewritten, without realizing just how much easier it may be today than in the past.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday July 07, @05:30PM
Nobody wants the tedious job of building a solid upgraded foundation. You claim that the previous guy's work is tremendously flawed and obsolete, chip away all the identifiable characteristics of his work, until you have enough new features to call it "innovative, forward-looking, and the true expression of of the supremacy of $Brand".
It also helps when the features being removed are unappealing, like a silly paperclip or a tower of human skulls.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @05:06PM
Forgotten? The skulls were recorded by Cortez and his soldiers, and it is common knowledge that the Aztecs killed a lot of people for sacrifice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @04:52PM
Seems like the Mexicans like tunnels, aren't they found regularly under the US/Mexican border?
Maybe these were an escape route, in case the sacrifice-ees turned the tables on the sacrifice-ers?
Going back to the early 1900s, revolutionary/bandit Pancho Villa had tunnels in his compound in Chihuahua, I saw them when visiting. They were clearly to escape if he was under attack... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pancho_Villa [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Friday July 07, @05:05PM (1 child)
I seem to recall reading the Greeks did this kind of stuff too, but I don't remember the details.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @05:08PM
Let's ask aristarchus, he's old enough to have been there.
