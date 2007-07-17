17/07/07/1118225 story
posted by Fnord666 on Friday July 07, @06:16PM
from the I-have-methane dept.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-40518293
France is set to ban the sale of any car that uses petrol or diesel fuel by 2040, in what the ecology minister called a "revolution".
Nicolas Hulot announced the planned ban on fossil fuel vehicles as part of a renewed commitment to the Paris climate deal.
He said France planned to become carbon neutral by 2050.
Hybrid cars make up about 3.5% of the French market, with pure electric vehicles accounting for just 1.2%.
It is not yet clear what will happen to existing fossil fuel vehicles still in use in 2040.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @06:48PM
It's fine because by 2040 no one in France will be able to afford a vehicle.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ikanreed on Friday July 07, @06:48PM (2 children)
They have no problem adding carbon-neutral capacity to their electrical grid, especially with their large nuclear program. And they already have a large surplus that they export to neighboring nations(something like 40 TWh per year).
So they don't face a production problem. They face a delivery problem for the transit sector. This is the next logical step in becoming a fully stable economy.
Sometime in the next 1000 years as nuclear fuels start to dry up, they'll have to worry about that problem too, but they're basically trashing countries like the US.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @06:51PM (1 child)
At the very worse, the US can just sit back and let France try to innovate; should France succeed, the US can just copy what works and improve upon it in the process.
Let these hangers-on do the hard work for once!
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday July 07, @07:08PM
the US can just copy what works and improve upon it in the process.
If that were true we would've copied their medical system by now. It's vastly superior by every metric.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @06:48PM
It must be the case that society leads government.
It doesn't get much more worthless than the proclamations of a bureaucrat who will have long departed office when the Ban Hammer is supposed to drop.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Friday July 07, @06:58PM
I'm not sure you can plan something 20+ years in advance and call it a revolution.
