OneDrive users around the world have been upset to discover that with its latest update, Microsoft's cloud file syncing and storage system no longer works with anything other than disks formatted with the NTFS file system. Both older file systems, such as FAT32 and exFAT, and newer ones, such as ReFS, will now provoke an error message when OneDrive starts up.
To continue to use the software, files will have to be stored on an NTFS volume. While FAT disks can be converted, ReFS volumes must be reformatted and wiped. This has left various OneDrive users unhappy. While NTFS is the default file system in Windows, people using SD cards to extend the storage on small laptops and tablets will typically use exFAT. Similarly, people using Storage Spaces to manage large, redundant storage volumes will often use ReFS. The new policy doesn't change anything for most Windows users, but those at the margins will feel hard done by.
In a rather odd statement made to OnMSFT, Microsoft said that it "discovered a warning message that should have existed was missing when a user attempted to store their OneDrive folder on a non-NTFS filesystem—which was immediately remedied." The company's position, apparently, is that OneDrive should always have warned about these usage scenarios and that it's only a bug or an oversight that allowed non-NTFS volumes to work.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by jmorris on Friday July 07, @09:35PM (1 child)
Don't just hate on Microsoft for being dicks here. They are, but there is a bigger lesson.
If you depend on a cloud, you can never know when the rules will suddenly change or it will suddenly vanish.
If you allow (i.e. Win10) your software vendor to force updates with no option to refuse toxic ones or roll one back, same thing. At someone else's whim things you depend on can and will suddenly change. And as a general rule, the sort of people who build and run this sort of system DO. NOT. CARE. ABOUT. YOU.
Yes, offloading everything to "the cloud" is easy. But there is a price. There is always a price for taking the easy way.
(Score: 2) by MrGuy on Friday July 07, @10:01PM
A similar lesson is that if you're going to rely on a vendor, and that vendor has a proprietary stake in one specific technology, and you want to use a different technology, be wary of assuming that vendor's impartiality, regardless of what they might claim.
I wouldn't use Apple's iCloud from a Windows machine even if they support it (do they? never checked.) I don't run MS Office apps on my Mac, even though supposedly there are Mac versions that are in theory compatible. I don't trust someone who SELLS me music to HOST my music collection for me for free. Etc.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday July 07, @10:07PM
Maybe with some more time they can get it off every system.
