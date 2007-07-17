from the watts-in-a-name? dept.
If I mistakenly write "NBC Nitely News," you can probably still tell what program I'm talking about. Nielsen's automated system can't, however, and a report Thursday in The Wall Street Journal details how networks are taking advantage of that fact to disguise airings that underperform with viewers.
It's described as a common practice in the world of TV ratings, where programs with higher ratings can charge advertisers more to run commercials. When an episode performs poorly with viewers, the networks often intentionally misspell the show title in their report to Nielsen, according to the Journal. This fools the system into separating that airing out as a different show and keeping it from affecting the correctly-spelled show's average overall rating.
The report says the practice was initially used sparingly -- for instance, when a broadcast would go up against a major sporting event. But it has now grown fairly common, with NBC misspelling the title of "NBC Nightly News" 14 times since the current TV season began last fall. At one point, that reportedly included an entire week of broadcasts.
[...] Such a practice might be largely for the sake of marketing, with networks typically looking to boast publicly about show performance however possible. Still, it seems odd that Nielsen would allow them to do so with any sort of regularity, given that it ultimately calls the accuracy of its numbers into question.
Source: CNet
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday July 07, @11:04PM
If the advertisers are paying more than the show is worth, I'd say they have standing to sue the network.
OT: When I was posting my resume online, it had deliberate misspellings in it for purposes of search engine optimization. For example SBP-2 is the correct spelling for firewire storage, but my resume also had SBP2.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 07, @11:06PM (1 child)
Only 50s and over watch TVs these days. I'm in my 50's, and I don't watch TV except for live sport games.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Friday July 07, @11:18PM
We let the TV run cartoons and the like for the kids during the day, and sometimes use on-demand for ourselves in the evening. If I ever bothered hooking the computer up to the TV we could probably drop the cable, I just haven't gotten around to it.
