The decision... gave Facebook a win in a lawsuit that accused the company of improperly tracking users' Internet usage... even after they had logged out of their Facebook accounts.

Facebook had promised that logging out would delete the cookies, the lawsuit charged.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ruled that plaintiffs in the lawsuit "have not established that they have a reasonable expectation of privacy".

Additionally, the decision said the plaintiffs failed to establish a "realistic economic harm or loss".