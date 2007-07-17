17/07/07/1918230 story
posted by martyb on Saturday July 08, @12:31AM
from the friends-don't-let-friends-use-Facebook dept.
The decision... gave Facebook a win in a lawsuit that accused the company of improperly tracking users' Internet usage... even after they had logged out of their Facebook accounts.
Facebook had promised that logging out would delete the cookies, the lawsuit charged.
U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ruled that plaintiffs in the lawsuit "have not established that they have a reasonable expectation of privacy".
Additionally, the decision said the plaintiffs failed to establish a "realistic economic harm or loss".
Darn it! As a member of the injured class, I was looking forward to winning a coupon for 1 month of free facebook use.
(1)
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday July 08, @12:59AM
Paranoia is one of the symptoms of my mental illness. It gets a lot worse when I know I'm being tracked.
I have economic losses due to the cost of mental hospitals, typically a thousand dollars a day.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
