Wow, Linux Kernel 4.12 Really Was a HUGE Release

posted by martyb on Saturday July 08, @02:04AM   Printer-friendly
from the busy-people dept.
OS

-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

OMG! Ubuntu! reports

The arrival of the Linux Kernel 4.12 at the weekend brought a boat load of big changes (including two I/O schedulers) but do you know how big it is?

Well, it's easy to see in this chart shared by kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman which details exactly how big the release is. graphic

"Linux 4.12 is big, really big, like bigger than you thought big", [Greg] says in an update on his Google+ profile.

It took 63 days to create Linux 4.12, during which a total of 14,570 commits were made across 59,806 files.

With 24,170,860 [...] lines of code in the Linux kernel 4.12, that works out at a boggling 795.58 lines of code added per hour.

Linus Torvalds commented on the size of the latest stable release in his mailing list post to announce the release, saying:

"As mentioned over the various rc announcements, 4.12 is one of the bigger releases historically, and I think only 4.9 ends up having had more commits [...] 4.12 is just plain big."

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @02:09AM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @02:09AM (#536366)

    Big != Good

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @02:11AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @02:11AM (#536369)

      Big != Bad

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @02:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @02:13AM (#536370)

      You just keep tellin' 'em that.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @02:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @02:13AM (#536371)

      You realize you don't need to select "yes" for every option and every driver in the config?

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday July 08, @02:31AM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) on Saturday July 08, @02:31AM (#536377) Journal

    The spreadsheet says there were 1,202,920 lines added, not 24,170,860 or 24,170,860 million. It works out with 1,202,920. It doesn't work out with those other numbers. Too big! 24,170,860 is the total, all the lines ever added. My budget for the #USA was off by $2 trillion. Mnuchin fucked it up, big league. So I'm very careful about numbers now. 🇺🇸

