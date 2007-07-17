The arrival of the Linux Kernel 4.12 at the weekend brought a boat load of big changes (including two I/O schedulers) but do you know how big it is?

Well, it's easy to see in this chart shared by kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman which details exactly how big the release is. graphic

"Linux 4.12 is big, really big, like bigger than you thought big", [Greg] says in an update on his Google+ profile.

It took 63 days to create Linux 4.12, during which a total of 14,570 commits were made across 59,806 files.

With 24,170,860 [...] lines of code in the Linux kernel 4.12, that works out at a boggling 795.58 lines of code added per hour.

Linus Torvalds commented on the size of the latest stable release in his mailing list post to announce the release, saying: