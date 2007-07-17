from the growing-interest dept.
Straight from the horse's mouth:
The first Chinese Forest City by Stefano Boeri Architetti is turning into reality. A city where offices, houses, hotels, hospitals and schools are entirely covered by plants and trees.
Once completed, the new city will host 30,000 people, absorb almost 10,000 tons of CO2 and 57 tons of pollutants per year and produce approximately 900 tons of oxygen.
Liuzhou Forest City will be built in the north of Liuzhou, in the mountain area of Guangxi, in the southern part of China; in an area that covers 175 hectares along the Liujiang river.
...
Liuzhou Forest City will have all the characteristics of an energy self-sufficient urban establishment: geothermal energy for interior air-conditioning and solar panels over the roofs for collecting renewable energy.
The great innovation of Stefano Boeri Architetti’s project is the presence of plants and trees over every building, of all sizes and functions.
Liuzhou Forest City will host in total 40,000 trees and almost 1 million plants of over 100 species.
Unlike the characters from a previous story, Stefano Boeri is an architect known to deliver (green urbanism): one of his recent projects (completed) is Bosco Verticale (Vertical Forest) - a pair of residential towers in the Porta Nuova district of Milan, Italy, between Via Gaetano de Castillia and Via Federico Confalonieri near Milano Porta Garibaldi railway station - inaugurated in October 2014.
Under construction, another "Vertical Forest" pair of towers, in Nanjing, with the inauguration date expected in 2018.
From the Wikipedia entry of Stefano Boeri:
Stefano Boeri is an Italian architect and urban planner,[1] born in Milan in 1956, founding partner of Stefano Boeri Architetti. He earned a master's degree in Architecture from Polytechnic University of Milan and a PhD in architecture in 1989 from Iuav University of Venice. Among the most known projects are the Vertical Forest in Milan, the Villa Méditerranée in Marseille, and the House of the Sea of La Maddalena.
Stefano Boeri was the editor-in-chief of the international magazine Domus from 2004 to 2007 and Abitare from 2007 to 2011.
He is the professor of urban planning at Polytechnic University of Milan. He has been visiting professor in many international Universities as GSD Harvard Graduate School of Design, Berlage Institute, Columbia University. From 2013 he is the artistic director of MI/ARCH, an international festival of architecture promoted by the Politecnico Di Milano
...
He is currently the director of the web platform theTomorrow (www.thetomorrow.net), which promotes an exchange of ideas on European culture, and part of the scientific board of the Galleria Degli Uffizi in Florence, Italy, a palace and Italian classical art museum,...
On other sites:
China is building a smog-eating 'forest city' filled with tree-covered skyscrapers - On June 26, Liuzhou broke ground on what Boeri calls a "forest city."
‘Forest City’ starts construction in China - Residential areas, commercial and recreational spaces, two schools and a hospital are expected to be built by 2020.
It is worth visiting TFA(s), even if just for the views of sky-scrapers draped in green vegetation.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday July 08, @03:55AM
I have this great idea. Make less kids => less environmental demands. Can I patent it? ;-)
Reply to This