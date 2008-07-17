from the or-issue-hunting-permits dept.
Officials at the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, South Carolina say that a prisoner escaped by using wire cutters flown in by a drone:
A fugitive South Carolina inmate recaptured in Texas this week had chopped his way through a prison fence using wire cutters apparently dropped by a drone, prison officials said Friday. Jimmy Causey, 46, fled the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, S.C., on the evening of July 4th after leaving a paper mache doll in his bed to fool guards into thinking he was asleep. He was not discovered missing until Wednesday afternoon.
[...] The director said he and other officials have sought federal help for years to combat the use of drones to drop contraband into prison. "It's a simple fix," Stirling said. "Allow us to block the signal. Allow us to stop them to have unfettered access ... They are physically incarcerated, but they are not virtually incarcerated." "As long as they have access to cellphones, this is just going to keep on happening and happening and happening," he said, The Post and Courier reported.
Also at LA Times and The Washington Post.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday July 08, @07:18PM (1 child)
When did they start letting the boys run prisons?
Nyuk nyuk.
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @07:31PM
The boys did some of their best work during the Great Depression when they played three stooges who were always the lowest bidders for odd jobs. What else would you expect now that we are living through the Great Lingering Recession.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday July 08, @07:25PM
This guy is serving 4 life terms so I'm guessing he's in a pretty secure facility. Took him several minutes to cut a hole in the fence. There were probably more than 1 fence, maybe 3-4. If I was designing a prison I'd made the space between fences a no man's land with clear sightlines to all parts.
So not only did this guy take several minutes cutting through multiple fences, it took the guards over 12 hours to notice the holes in the fence? I mean, What's This Feature? Do the guards just stare at their feet all day, or what?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @07:37PM
Excape
Excape
Reply to This