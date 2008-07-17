Stories
Astronomical Survey Suggests Brown Dwarfs Are as Common as Stars in the Galaxy

posted by martyb on Saturday July 08, @09:05PM   Printer-friendly
from the Astronomy:-Where-75-Jupiter-Masses-is-a-Dwarf dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Brown dwarfs may be as common as stars in the Milky Way galaxy, according to the astronomers behind a survey of a "nearby" star cluster:

It seems that for every star that ignites, there may be a failed star. A recent study by international researchers, including scientists at York University, found that the Milky Way may be home to 100 billion brown dwarfs — which matches the projected head count of 100 billion stars in our galaxy.

[...] The researchers performed an extensive survey of RCW 38, an ultra-dense star-forming cluster around 5,500 light-years away. Most stars that form in the region live fast, gain mass, and die young in a supernova explosion. But within the cluster, the researchers found the same ratio of brown dwarfs as in five other surveyed clusters going back to 2006, many without the same extreme conditions as RCW 38. In other words, there seems to be a fairly uniform distribution of brown dwarfs across the galaxy, regardless of environment.

"We've found a lot of brown dwarfs in these clusters. And whatever the cluster type, the brown dwarfs are really common," Alex Scholz, an astronomer at University of St. Andrews, said in a press release. "Brown dwarfs form alongside stars in clusters, so our work suggests there are a huge number of brown dwarfs out there."

Many nearby objects are brown dwarfs. Luhman 16, the third closest system to our own solar system, is comprised of two brown dwarfs about 6.6 light years away, yet was only discovered in 2013.

Also at the Royal Astronomical Society and Space.com.

(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @09:06PM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @09:06PM (#536637)

    Brown Dwarfs aren't Stars.

    When will the madness end?

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday July 08, @09:12PM

      by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Saturday July 08, @09:12PM (#536638) Journal

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heat_death_of_the_universe [wikipedia.org]

      --
      [SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 2) by Thexalon on Saturday July 08, @09:25PM (1 child)

      by Thexalon (636) Subscriber Badge on Saturday July 08, @09:25PM (#536646) Homepage

      When will the madness end?

      When fundamentalist Christians get back to teaching schoolchildren that the universe and the Earth as we know it today was created in 6 days in 4004 BC. That way, we'll no longer have to worry about scientific progress ever again.

      --
      If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @09:30PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @09:30PM (#536649)

        We don't need scientific progress anymore since our President is on Twitter and Facebook is sufficient to spread the Gospel.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @09:44PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @09:44PM (#536654)

      The whole "substellar object" concept is bullshit. A naturally occurring fusion reactor is a star.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @09:16PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @09:16PM (#536642)

    Perhaps these brown dwarfs are just the failed partner of a binary star system [berkeley.edu]?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @09:25PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @09:25PM (#536645)

      Brown dwarfs are the discarded men after the birth of a solar system. The mother star stays to feed her planetary children.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @09:31PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @09:31PM (#536650)

    If there are billions of brown dwarfs living out there, which planets are they on? Why do they think dwarfs evolved on other planets too? Or was there a secret society of dwarfs who built spaceships and started colonizing the galaxy while we sat around bullshitting each other? That must have happened before the invention of sunscreen for them all to have evolved brown skin. Do the star clusters morph their radio signals and that's why we haven't been able to detect their civilizations until now?

    Why isn't this story on every news channel? What do the religions have to say about life outside our world?

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday July 08, @09:33PM (1 child)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Saturday July 08, @09:33PM (#536652)

    Did they just found the missing brown matter?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @09:51PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @09:51PM (#536656)

      Sorry I flushed.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @10:02PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @10:02PM (#536657)

    the third closest system to our own solar system, is comprised of two brown dwarfs about 6.6 light years away,

    I think you want to say: "the third closest system to our own solar system at about 6.6 light years away, is comprised of two brown dwarfs" rather than "the third closest system to our own solar system, is comprised of two brown dwarfs about 6.6 light years away from each other".

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @10:08PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 08, @10:08PM (#536660)

      Your worse than Grammar Hitler.

(1)