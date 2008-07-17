from the Magellan-in-space dept.
A study using Cassini's radar observations of Titan's surface has estimated the roughness of its hydrocarbon lakes and seas:
The liquid-hydrocarbon lakes and seas on Titan are incredibly calm, suggesting that future missions to the huge Saturn moon could enjoy a smooth ride to the surface, a new study reports.
The waves rippling the three largest lakes in Titan's northern hemisphere are tiny, according to the study — just 0.25 inches (1 centimeter) high by about 8 inches (20 cm) long.
"There's a lot of interest in one day sending probes to the lakes, and when that's done, you want to have a safe landing, and you don't want a lot of wind," study lead author Cyril Grima, a research associate at the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics (UTIG), said in a statement. "Our study shows that because the waves aren't very high, the winds are likely low."
From older observations:
Calculations of the waves' height suggested they were a puny few centimetres high.
Another way to explore Titan would be to use winged drones or quadcopters, which would be capable of generating more lift than on Earth.
Also at University of Texas at Austin.
Surface roughness of Titan's hydrocarbon seas (DOI: 10.1016/j.epsl.2017.06.007) (DX)
by Arik on Sunday July 09, @03:43AM
No, it's not 'the huge Saturn moon' you're looking for an adjective not a proper noun to modify 'moon.'
Try 'saturnal' or 'saturnian' or perhaps 'saturnine' depending on taste, any would be defensible, but 'Saturn' is simply wrong.
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 09, @03:46AM
If Titan crashed into Earth the highly reducing atmosphere would react with our (relatively) highly oxidizing atmosphere, and result in a gigantic explosion. How big would this explosion be though? How can that be estimated?
by takyon on Sunday July 09, @03:54AM
I'm not sure the hydrocarbons would even matter. You're still talking about a huge ball of rock and ice impacting the Earth, many orders of magnitude bigger than extinction-causing asteroids. Titan's atmosphere and lakes would be a thin layer of icing compared to the rest of the mass.
As for the devastation, the only comparable event would be the hypothesized Earth-Theia collision [wikipedia.org].
by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 09, @04:06AM
The good news is SoylentNews would be destroyed, so the devastation would be worth it.
