Why I Hate Slack and You Should Too

posted by martyb on Sunday July 09, @05:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the slack-off dept.
Software

canopic jug writes:

Benjamin Pollack has blogged about why he hates the proprietary chat tool, Slack, which competes with IRC. He covers six points as to why you should too:

"Yeah, that’s right: there’s finally something I feel so negatively about that I’m unsatisfied hating it all by myself; I want you to hate it, too. So let’s talk about why Slack is destroying your life, piece by piece, and why you should get rid of it immediately before its trail of destruction widens any further—in other words, while you still have time to stop the deluge of mindless addiction that it’s already staple-gunned to your life."

[Ed. addition] I had troubles accessing the site, even wget failed to download anything... but lynx.exe on Windows 7 Pro worked on the first try!?! For the curious, here are the six points from the blog post alluded to above:

1. It encourages use for both time-sensitive and time-insensitive communication
2. It cannot be sanely ignored
3. It cannot be sanely organized
4. It's proprietary and encourages lock-in
5. Its version of Markdown is just broken
6. It encourages use for both business and personal applications

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 09, @05:22AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 09, @05:22AM (#536755)

    None of the points are compelling, except maybe the proprietary business. And who's this guy anyways?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 09, @05:27AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 09, @05:27AM (#536756)

      The real reason not to use Slack is it's a laggy POS.

