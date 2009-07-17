Stories
Chicago Won't Allow High School Students to Graduate Without a Plan for the Future

posted by martyb on Sunday July 09, @07:09AM
from the can-you-plan-to-fail...-and-succeed? dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

CHICAGO — To graduate from a public high school in Chicago, students will soon have to meet a new and unusual requirement: They must show that they’ve secured a job or received a letter of acceptance to college, a trade apprenticeship, a gap year program or the military.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/education/chicago-wont-allow-high-school-students-to-graduate-without-a-plan-for-the-future/2017/07/03/ac197222-5111-11e7-91eb-9611861a988f_story.html

To make this stranger, all the students automatically meet this requirement since they are pre-approved for a community college:

A top CPS official also acknowledged, however, that every Chicago public high school graduate essentially already meets the new standard because graduation guarantees admittance to the City Colleges of Chicago community college system.

http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/politics/ct-rahm-emanuel-high-school-requirement-met-20170405-story.html

Original Submission


  Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 09, @07:13AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 09, @07:13AM (#536772)

    In absolute numbers, Chicago is second worst for urban decay, having lost 925,364 residents since 2010. Only the financial sector sustains the economy, and without it, the city would have fallen over and sunk into Lake Michigan long ago. Another disaster like the Loop Flood of 25 years ago should just about finish it. Once the Federal Reserve leaves, Chicago will be a ghost town.

    To fulfill the graduation requirement, the answer should be: get a job in a bank.

(1)