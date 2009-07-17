After a two week survey period, Phoronix has published the results from their inaugural Linux Laptop Survey. There were 30,171 responses and while there may be some additional follow-up articles in the days/weeks ahead, the initial review has been published. One goal of the survey was to gather feedback about the current state of GNU/Linux hardware compatibility. Overall the situation is better than it was even a few years ago, but there are still many problems here and there. The situation is summed up in two pages, complete with diagrams, over at Phoronix.

