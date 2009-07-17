As Crackas With Attitude hacker "Incursio" got handed a 2-year prison sentence for gaining unauthorized access to government computers and online accounts of a number of US government officials (including then-CIA Director John Brennan), his hacking colleagues are either awaiting sentencing in the US or prosecution by the UK Crown Prosecution Service.

In the meantime, 18-year-old UK student Jack Chappell has been charged with running a web business supplying malware that was used to attack websites of companies like T-Mobile, Vodafone, BBC, BT, Amazon, Netflix, Virgin Media, NatWest, as well as that of the UK National Crime Agency.

According to the West Midlands Regional Cyber Crime Unit, Chappell supplied Denial of Service software and ran an online helpdesk for hackers as part of the operation.

Two Latvian men have also been charged this week for running a Malware-as-a-Service operation for over a decade.

Ruslans Bondars and Jurijs Martisevs allegedly developed various hacking software – malware toolkits, remote access Trojans, keyloggers, malware obfuscation kits – and offered it for sale through a hidden service accessible via the Tor network.