On a slow news day, the BBC "reports" some rules about a summer hit tune. In summary:

It has to be simple. It should make you feel like you're on holiday. Novelty is everything. Radio-friendly songs make bigger hits. It should be released before the summer. But it should have the word "summer" in the title.

If simplicity and novelty are the most important then this summer's hit could be Beep! Beep! I'm A Sheep!