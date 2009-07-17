17/07/09/1633251 story
posted by martyb on Sunday July 09, @06:58PM
from the bam!-bam!-I'm-a-lamb! dept.
On a slow news day, the BBC "reports" some rules about a summer hit tune. In summary:
- It has to be simple.
- It should make you feel like you're on holiday.
- Novelty is everything.
- Radio-friendly songs make bigger hits.
- It should be released before the summer.
- But it should have the word "summer" in the title.
If simplicity and novelty are the most important then this summer's hit could be Beep! Beep! I'm A Sheep!
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday July 09, @07:08PM
Joe Satriani's "Summer Song" [youtube.com] comes to mind.
As well as pretty much every Beach Boys or Van Halen song ever recorded, particularly Panama.
And to describe musically the bad after-effects of summer nights, G.G. Allin's Sleeping in my Piss. [youtube.com]
